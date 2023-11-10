Biden 2020 campaign accused of violation, Hamas commanders killed and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



FAMILY TROUBLE – Biden campaign hit with fresh 'disinformation' complaint over Hunter laptop letter. Continue reading …

DEADLY STRIKE – Hamas commanders, 19 operatives killed by Israeli forces as pressure mounts. Continue reading …

WILL NOT OBEY – Christian student wins $150K after school allegedly tried to force her into idol worship. Continue reading …

‘YOU OKAY?’ – Biden assures press 'it wasn't me' who fell during brief UAW speech interruption. Continue reading …

UNDER THE RADAR – Little-known group funded by left-wing dark money becoming climate policy big hitter. Continue reading …





POLITICS

QUITTING TIME – Former long-shot GOP candidate tells others to drop out of race. Continue reading …

LABOR FIGHT – Congress readies bipartisan pushback on progressive Biden labor policy. Continue reading …



‘UNCONSCIONABLE’ – Speaker Johnson tells NYC to axe sanctuary city status in return for migrant funding. Continue reading …

‘HE ENGULFED ME’ – Former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally says she was sexually assaulted while on run in Iowa. Continue reading …

MEDIA

COLORADO CATFISHING – Parent alarmed by response after posing as 9-year-old texting school crisis line. Continue reading …

DONE CRYING – Mom is fighting to change laws on AI images after a classmate generated fake nude image of her daughter. Continue reading …

‘TRANSITIONAL PRESIDENT’ – Michigan Democrat says Biden was 'the perfect person for 2020,' but should step down for 2024. Continue reading …

HOW IS IT ‘NOT AN ISSUE’ – James Carville confronts MSNBC audience about Biden's age: What 'sane person' says it's 'not an issue? Continue reading …

OPINION

CHAD ROBICHAUX – This Veterans Day we should honor those who served. Continue reading …

THOMAS BOYD AND JOE WHITLEY – Biden's border crisis demands switch to 'catch and detain' policy. Here's how it would work. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The media wants Nikki Haley as the GOP nominee. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Vivek Ramaswamy's 'Trump message' is breaking through. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden's policies have resulted in nothing but widespread chaos here at home and abroad. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Hillary Clinton's interview on 'The View' shows she's still 'hung up' on Trump. Continue reading …





IN OTHER NEWS

‘LONGER LIVES’ – Air Force hopes raising age of enlistment will ease the recruiting crisis. Continue reading …

ENTITLED TO FIGHT – This American war hero and son of a president founded the American Legion. Continue reading …

‘COME FLY WITH ME’ – Tony Bennett's daughter shares the influence Frank Sinatra had on her. Continue reading …

‘ANARCHY’ – Boston's 'Methadone Mile' is gone, but some say chaos remains. Continue reading …

LEAP OF FAITH – Deer comes out of nowhere just as a man is about to sell his Chevy Silverado to an apparent buyer. See video …

WATCH

NEWT GINGRICH – Every American will understand Biden's level of corruption. Continue reading …

MIKE POMPEO – Hamas needs to be 'annihilated.' Continue reading …



FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Joe Biden is weakness embodied on every single level. He's now mired in scandals and serious allegations of corruption. His policies now have resulted in nothing but widespread chaos here at home and abroad, suffering and violence all around the world and he seems not to know what to do about any of it. And worst of all, Joe does not seem to understand that literally everything that is going on domestically and on the world stage, frankly, maybe it's his cognitive decline, maybe it's his cognitive dissonance. But Joe Biden just is not in touch with reality."

– SEAN HANNITY

