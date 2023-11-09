LAURA INGRAHAM: The media wants Nikki Haley as the GOP nominee

Laura Ingraham discusses how 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley has won over the mainstream media as their favorite GOP candidate Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: After last night's debate, one conclusion is undeniable: The media wants Nikki Haley as the GOP nominee. Look at these headlines from Politico. Most of their reporters agreed Nikki Haley had the best night. And in a tweet, Nikki Haley's ascension, and the 2024 primary was hard to ignore. And high praise over at The New York Times, too.

They're saying Haley won all three debates. And let's not forget, MSNBC – they're about as much in love as they can be with a Republican whose last name isn't Bush, Cheney, Kinzinger or Romney.

Well, it's nice to get good press. I do get that. But politically, this is suicide for Nikki Haley. There's no future in the Republican Party for someone who's been endorsed by Politico and The New York Times. So Nikki Haley can be a media hero, or she can be a leader in the GOP, but she cannot be both.

So if Nikki Haley wants to win GOP support, she has to explain how she's just not the second coming of the Bushes and Liz Cheney. But right now, it appears from listening to her last night, at least, that she is. Otherwise, the media wouldn't be rallying to her. But the fact is, she's relentlessly pro-war, which in a match-up with Biden, would allow him to take the peace lane.

That's great for Biden. Could she win over the Trump voters? Hard to see how she could do that. But one idea, I guess, would be for her to travel to a battleground state and then pick a fight over a cause that actually makes the media mad. How about that? It's my view after last night, as it has been in every debate, that Ron DeSantis emerges strongest. This is because he has the most experience as a successful chief executive, along with a clear populist message that voters are aligned with.

