IDF surrounds hospitals in northern Gaza, says Hamas commanders, 19 operatives killed

The top United Nations human rights official is calling for an investigation into what he called Israel's "indiscriminate bombardment and shelling" of densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking in the Jordanian capital Friday, Volker Türk said Israel “must immediately end the use of such methods and means of warfare and the attacks must be investigated," the Associated Press reported.

Citing civilian casualty figures provided by the Hamas-led health ministry in Gaza, Türk said Israel's targeting of civilian infrastructure raises "serious concerns that these amount to disproportionate attacks in breach of international humanitarian law.”

Israel has said Hamas terrorists hide military targets amongst civilian infrastructure and has released videos showing rocket launchers inside boy scout clubs and other places. The IDF alleges Hamas has placed its main military compound beneath Al-Shifa hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza.

Türk said strikes on and near hospitals have been "particularly intense," adding that any use by Palestinian armed groups of civilians or civilian structures to shield themselves from attack contravenes the laws of war.

Even so, he said the actions of Palestinian terrorists "does not absolve Israel of its obligation to ensure that civilians are spared.”

The Associated Press contributed to this update.