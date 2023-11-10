IDF surrounds hospitals in northern Gaza, says Hamas commanders, 19 operatives killed
Intense fighting in northern Gaza is prompting thousands of Palestinian civilians to flee as Israel closes in on terrorist hideouts the IDF says are located in hospitals. On Thursday, approximately 80,000 people left northern Gaza through the evacuation corridors as Israel works to limit civilian casualties, the IDF said.
The top United Nations human rights official is calling for an investigation into what he called Israel's "indiscriminate bombardment and shelling" of densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip.
Speaking in the Jordanian capital Friday, Volker Türk said Israel “must immediately end the use of such methods and means of warfare and the attacks must be investigated," the Associated Press reported.
Citing civilian casualty figures provided by the Hamas-led health ministry in Gaza, Türk said Israel's targeting of civilian infrastructure raises "serious concerns that these amount to disproportionate attacks in breach of international humanitarian law.”
Israel has said Hamas terrorists hide military targets amongst civilian infrastructure and has released videos showing rocket launchers inside boy scout clubs and other places. The IDF alleges Hamas has placed its main military compound beneath Al-Shifa hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza.
Türk said strikes on and near hospitals have been "particularly intense," adding that any use by Palestinian armed groups of civilians or civilian structures to shield themselves from attack contravenes the laws of war.
Even so, he said the actions of Palestinian terrorists "does not absolve Israel of its obligation to ensure that civilians are spared.”
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
The Israel Defense Forces says it has arrested 41 Palestinians in an overnight raid in the West Bank.
The military said Friday that 14 of those arrested were Hamas terrorists.
The Israeli military said it also destroyed the homes of two terrorists who it said carried out an attack that killed an Israeli woman and seriously wounded an Israeli man in August. At the time, an offshoot of the secular nationalist Fatah party, the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, claimed responsibility for the attack,
Israeli forces “sealed” a shop in Hebron which they said was used to print “incendiary material for Hamas.” They also raided three West Bank neighborhoods where they confiscated weapons.
The IDF says it has arrested 1,540 Palestinians in the West Bank, 930 of whom were identified as terrorists, since the start of the war with Hamas on Oct. 7. Palestinian authorities claim the number is much higher, with 90 detained Thursday night and 2,400 arrested in the West Bank since the start of the war, the Associated Press reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh announced on Thursday that there have been 56 injuries total to U.S. service members since October 17th from the attacks in Iraq and Syria.
Singh says this includes 25 cases of traumatic brain injury (TBI).
According to Singh, all have returned to duty including the two service members who were being treated at Landstuhl, Germany for their TBI's.
On Wednesday, U.S. Forces conducted a self-defense airstrike on a Syrian weapons storage facility.
The strike was conducted by two F-15 fighter jets targeting the Maysulun weapons storage facility in eastern Syria, the Department of Defense said.
"The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.
U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 46 times since Oct. 17, many from drone strikes. Of these attacks, 24 occurred in Iraq and 22 took place in Syria. They included a mix of one-way attack drones and rockets.
Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett and Louis Casiano contributed to this update.
The Israel Defense Forces said it is conducting strikes in response to anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanon toward a northern Israel military post near the area of Manara.
"IDF artillery is currently striking the source of the fire," the force posted on its website just after noon local time.
Hezbollah has traded fire with Israeli troops along the border since the day after Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack in southern Israel sparked war in the Gaza Strip. Both sides have suffered casualties, but the fear is that the conflict will escalate and spiral into a regional fight.
The terrorist group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, gave a speech last week in which he said Hezbollah "already entered the battle on Oct. 8."
For Hezbollah, fully entering the Israel-Hamas war would risk dragging Lebanon — beset by economic calamity and internal political tensions — into a conflict it can ill afford, fueling domestic opposition to the group.
For now, the terrorist group can show support for Hamas by harassing Israel's military on the northern border while threatening to launch a full-scale war unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire.
Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett and the Associated Press contributed to this post.
Israeli forces were conducting airstrikes in northern Gaza Friday morning as the Israel-Hamas war enters its 34th day, according to Fox News' Trey Yingst.
Yingst shared that three hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are reportedly surrounded by Israel Defense Forces troops while an undisclosed number of civilians are inside being treated. The hospitals are believed to be where Hamas militants are hiding.
On Thursday, approximately 80,000 people left northern Gaza through the evacuation corridors as Israel works to limit civilian casualties, according to Yingst via the IDF.
Overnight, the IDF said it killed a handful of Hamas' Nukbha terrorists, including two commanders, who participated in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Ahmed Musa, company commander, and Omar Al-Hindi, platoon commander, were the two leaders killed in western Jabalya, based on IDF and Israel Securities Authority intelligence.
Musa was one of the commanders over Hamas' invasion into Zikim Base, Kibbutz Zikim and the Yiftach Post, the IDF said. He was also accused of leading attacks against IDF troops in western Jabalya within the past 24 hours.
Mohammed Kahlout, head of the Sniper Array of Hamas' Northern Brigade, was also killed overnight, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, in addition to approximately 19 Hamas operatives who planned to attack Israeli forces.
The IDF also reported that 37 of its soldiers have been killed since the ground portion of the fight against Hamas began, according to Yingst.
