Biden assures press 'it wasn't me' who fell during brief UAW speech interruption

President Biden appeared to joke about his repeated stumblings to the press after watching a person fall during his speech on Thursday.

Biden delivered remarks in Belvidere, Illinois regarding a tentative labor deal to prevent the shut-down of a factory in the city due to the ongoing United Auto Workers' strike throughout the country. During his speech, a person in the audience could be heard stumbling.

Biden briefly paused his speech to ask, "You okay?"

After an unheard reply, Biden said, "I want the press to know that wasn't me."

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KJP GRILLED ON BIDEN'S PUBLIC FALLS, ODDLY CITES 'RIGHT MAGA': 'THINGS HAPPEN'

The crowd then erupted into laughter and applause as Biden mimed walking unsteady around the podium. After waiting for the applause to stop, the president resumed his speech.

Biden’s comment was in reference to his public falls, which have quickly gone viral online. In June, after delivering a commencement speech at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Biden took a sudden tumble onto the floor after appearing to trip over a sandbag. Three Secret Service agents quickly raced to steady the 80-year-old president who was able to walk away without further incident.

The president also recently stumbled walking up the stairs to a podium before giving a speech on his economic agenda in October.

In June 2022, Biden fell off his bike while on a ride with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden in Delaware.

"I’m good," he said appearing in good spirits. The White House said after the incident, Biden's foot got caught in a pedal while dismounting and that he was fine and required no medical attention.

LIBERAL NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST WARNS IT'S 'RIDICULOUS' TO IGNORE THE 'EROSION OF BIDEN'S SUPPORT'

Biden’s stumbles and falls also come as voters become more and more concerned about his age ahead of the 2024 presidential election. If elected, Biden would be 86 years old at the end of his second term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.