James Carville confronts MSNBC audience about Biden's age: What 'sane person' says it's 'not an issue?'

Democratic strategist James Carville insisted President Biden’s age is an issue in the 2024 presidential election and called out the sanity of people denying it.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s "The Beat with Ari Melber," Carville acknowledged Biden’s strengths as a politician but doubled down on his concerns about the president’s old age. He also dismissed his critics that call him a "bed wetter" or "loser" for pointing out what he believes are Biden's weaknesses.

MSNBC host Ari Melber asked if Biden’s resiliency as the Democratic Party leader was strengthened due to the party’s strong performance in Tuesday's elections in Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio.

"Has he quieted the doubters today, or is this about something more than him?" Melber asked.

"First of all, he’s a very dutiful, hard-working guy who stays focused. He’s had a remarkable career," Carville responded. "I really — if you talk to these campaigns, I don’t think he was a factor. They tried to run against him, and it didn’t work. It was not what voters were concerned about."

He added, "So do doubts remain about the president’s age? Yeah, I mean this – how could any sane person say that this is not an issue?"

Carville admitted that if the party sticks with Biden "people will rally behind it," but reiterated that he has weak points and dismissed the insults he has received for voicing them.

"But to say this does not make me into a bedwetter or, ‘Whatever, loser.’ I mean, I understand all that," Carville said.

Biden allies and campaign strategists have used the term "bedwetter" to describe Democrats who they see as unnecessarily nervous over Biden’s re-election prospects. Former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina made headlines with the term in September, noting that worry over Biden is part of the Democratic Party’s history of being " f------ bedwetters ."

"Did someone call you a bedwetter, James?" to which the strategist replied, "I think that yeah, they’ve called me a bedwetter on any number of occasions," Melber asked.

"I’m not offended by it at all. I guess I’m five percent offended. If you really think calling me a bedwetter is going to make me change my mind, I don’t think you know who I am," he responded. "You can’t say there’s not concerns on the part of voters and there’s concerns on the part of Democrats."

