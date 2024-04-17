Expand / Collapse search
Alaska

Biden admin to reject access road to northern Alaska mining district

AK Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, has been pushing for approval of the Ambler project

  • The Biden administration plans to reject the construction of an access road to the Ambler mining district in northern Alaska.
  • The U.S. Interior Department is expected to recommend ending the project in its current form in an upcoming environmental analysis.
  • The Ambler project aimed to open a remote area rich in copper, zinc and lead.

The Biden administration is set to reject the construction of an access road to the Ambler mining district in northern Alaska, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge on the decision.

The U.S. Interior Department's recommendation to end the project in its current form could come in an environmental analysis due later this week, the report said.

The Interior Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SUPREME COURT REJECTS ALASKA'S ATTEMPTED REVIVAL OF COPPER AND GOLD MINE

The Ambler project sought to open a remote area rich in copper, zinc and lead and could yield deposits of rare earths used in weapons manufacturing.

Mike Dunleavy

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy is seen speaking at an engagement on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 16, 2020. Dunleavy, a Republican, has been advocating for President Biden's approval of the road construction project. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trilogy Metals is one of the region's potential developers.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, has been pushing Democratic President Joe Biden to approve construction of the road project.