©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supreme Court rejects Alaska's attempted revival of copper and gold mine

EPA had previously stopped the mine proposal because of potential impacts on the local ecosystem, which supports the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery

Associated Press
Published
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Alaska's bid to revive a proposed copper and gold mine that was blocked by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The justices did not comment in turning away the state’s attempt to sue the Biden administration directly in the high court over its desire to revive the proposed Pebble Mine in the state’s Bristol Bay region.

A year ago, the EPA stopped the mine proposal, citing concerns with potential impacts on a rich aquatic ecosystem that supports the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.

The Supreme Court rejected Alaska’s bid to reopen a proposed copper and gold mine that was blocked by the Environmental Protection Agency.  (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

States can sue each other and the federal government in the Supreme Court, though the justices typically deal with appeals and hear only a few original cases each year.

Alaska still can try to reverse the decision through the more typical process, starting in a lower court and appealing any unfavorable decisions to the Supreme Court.