Beloved student Jimmy Gracey’s standing room only memorials span campus church service, fraternity vigil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fraternity brothers and the University of Alabama community at large this week have honored the life of James "Jimmy" Gracey, who died on spring break last week in Barcelona, Spain, with a packed memorial mass and later a vigil hosted by the school's Theta Chi chapter.

Tuesday night, hundreds of Gracey's Greek life brothers organized a remembrance event outside the Theta Chi house in Tuscaloosa.

Tearful friends of the 20-year-old junior turned out as the community continued to grapple with the loss of the "vibrant" young man.

POLICE CALL JIMMY GRACEY'S DEATH AN ACCIDENT AFTER VANISHING ON SPRING BREAK IN BARCELONA, AUTOPSY PERFORMED

Mourners gathered under a tent on the lawn of the home while an overflow crowd stood and watched the proceedings.

Speakers, including the international president of Theta Chi Fraternity, Toby Roth, offered heartfelt tributes to Gracey, while grieving students looked on. University of Alabama President Peter Mohler was also in attendance, according to a local report.

"Jimmy was always smiling — like, just a big smiler," one speaker said. "And Jimmy was so compassionate. I mean, he was really compassionate for the guys in his fraternity. For the Theta Chi guys, specifically those living in the house, anytime music got turned on, you knew you would see Jimmy come out dancing in the hallway."

"Something that attests to his integrity is one, he was one of the guys I would always say yes to when he asked to use my car. Whether that was to get a Cook Out shake, Jimmy John's sub, or just to go get a haircut... My gas tank was always a little more full than when I left it the last time I drove. That was the kind of guy Jimmy was. You never needed to say anything, you know.

A Catholic mass was held Monday evening at St. Francis of Assisi University Parish in Tuscaloosa, home to the school, and featured standing room only attendance.

"The church was absolutely packed, which was such a blessing and a gift, to see the impact that one person can have on so many, Avery Jung, a University of Alabama junior, told The Crimson White, the school's newspaper.

"Jimmy was one of the most incredible guys I've ever met," said Reagan McCloskey, one of Gracey's fraternity brothers. "There's so much to be learned from Jim, but the aspect of his life that stands out to me the most was that he cared about others more than himself.

Police are currently not pursuing criminal charges in the case, pending the autopsy and a toxicology report, as previously reported by Fox News Digital.

Gracey vanished after a night out with friends in the early morning of March 17. He was partying at the city's popular Shoko nightclub before he disappeared, sparking a fervent search and global media attention.

Authorities located his body in a marina close to the club on Thursday.

Local police said a preliminary autopsy indicates that the college junior's death was likely accidental.

MYSTERY DEEPENS AS NANCY GRACE QUESTIONS 'ACCIDENTAL' DEATH OF ALABAMA STUDENT IN BARCELONA

"Everything points to an accidental death, although we are not disclosing details regarding how the events unfolded," a spokesperson for the Mossos d'Esquadra , the regional Catalan police, previously said.

The police said that Gracey's wallet with his money, credit cards and other documents were found along with his body, signifying an accident instead of a targeted attack.

His cellphone was recovered when authorities arrested an unnamed individual known to them for previous criminal charges. Officials determined the individual was not involved in Gracey’s disappearance.

A local Spanish news outlet, citing police sources, said authorities have video of Gracey walking alone toward the dock at Port Olimpic before falling in the water. No such video has been released.

Gracey was beloved by his Theta Chi fraternity brothers, and served as the organization's chaplain and philanthropy chairman.

"These roles reflected who he was at his core: a young man of deep faith, genuine care for others, and an abiding commitment to his brothers and his community," the fraternity said in a statement. "He was exactly the kind of man Theta Chi aspires to build—a Resolute Man."

Meanwhile, in a heartfelt tribute on a memorial page created by friends of the Gracey family, Gracey's parents shared a story of his exemplary character, calling him "vibrant."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"A shining example of his character was reflected during a hockey game when Jimmy was about 10 years old. He liked hockey. He LOVED competition. And he REALLY LOVED winning," the tribute says. "At that age, he had a rocket of a shot. He was in a tight game. He had the puck. He wound up and let it fly. No one ever stopped his shots...except this time. Instead of getting angry and slamming his stick on the ice, he skated over to the opposing goalie and gave him a fist bump. An "atta boy" for stopping a missile. The ultimate sign of hockey respect. Jimmy knew he was beaten and respected the heck out of the other goalie for doing it…at ten years old when a temper tantrum still would have been accepted. Then, he went home and practiced his shot."