Mystery deepens as Nancy Grace questions 'accidental' death of Alabama student in Barcelona

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"Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" host Nancy Grace questioned what Spanish authorities deemed an "accidental" death of a college student visiting Barcelona for spring break Thursday on Fox News.

University of Alabama junior James "Jimmy" Gracey, 20, was found dead Thursday in the water off a Barcelona beach, roughly 300 feet from the nightclub he vanished from early Tuesday morning.

"Just because you are found in the water does not mean you drowned. That is not necessarily the COD [cause of death]," Grace told "Hannity." "I've got a lot of questions tonight."

REMAINS OF JIMMY GRACEY RECOVERED, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA STUDENT MISSING IN BARCELONA

Gracey traveled to Spain to visit friends studying abroad in Barcelona and was last seen leaving Shoko nightclub around 3 a.m. after becoming separated from his friends, as well as his wallet and phone.

As Spanish authorities moved forward with an autopsy, Grace urged Gracey’s family to hire an independent forensic expert.

"I'm not so sure that I'm going to abide by a Barcelona autopsy, no offense," Grace said.

Regional Catalan police said they do not suspect foul play, telling Fox News Digital that "everything points to it being an accidental death."

"His wallet is floating in the water. How did that get disattached from him? And his phone is on another individual — a male with a criminal history?" Grace asked.

"And I'm supposed to believe this was an accident? No, no, I wouldn't put money on that."

POLICE CALL JIMMY GRACEY'S DEATH AN ACCIDENT AFTER VANISHING ON SPRING BREAK IN BARCELONA, AUTOPSY PERFORMED

Grace drew parallels to the Alabama student’s disappearance and that of Natalee Holloway, who went missing abroad and was later found murdered in 2005.

"He [Gracey] went to go visit friends in Barcelona that were studying abroad. They all go out to this bar, very reminiscent of Natalee Holloway in Aruba," Grace said.

"He gets separated for whatever reason from his friends. He is observed in the nightclub… speaking to an American girl described with brown hair," she explained. "He leaves with an individual — it's caught on surveillance video. Nobody is telling me who is the individual with whom he left."

The true crime host demanded a "full and complete" autopsy, while continuing to question the details surrounding what authorities signal as Gracey’s "accidental" drowning.

In a statement to Fox News, Gracey’s family said they are heartbroken by the "unimaginable loss," expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received.

"We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people around the world – so many helped to share Jimmy’s story and bring his life to light so that others may know him," his family said. "We also sincerely appreciate the continued support and coordination of the local authorities and the U.S. Consulate as we work to better understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy."

Cavin McLay, the president of Gracey’s fraternity chapter of Theta Chi, said there are "no words" to describe the pain of losing his friend.

"Jimmy always went out of his way for anyone who needed him, whether that was guidance in their faith, a shoulder to lean on, or simply to share a smile and laugh with," the statement read in part.

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Gracey’s school, the University of Alabama, also issued a statement.

"The University of Alabama community is heartbroken to learn of the death of Jimmy Gracey. Jimmy’s loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our condolences are with the Gracey family during this devastating time," the statement read in part.