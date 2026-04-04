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Louisiana

At least 13 people injured after vehicle slams into Louisiana parade: sheriff's office

Authorities say some of the injuries are believed to be serious; driver in custody

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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More than a dozen people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck multiple parade participants on Saturday in New Iberia, Louisiana.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at an intersection and multiple people were injured.

Acadian Ambulance, a local ambulance service, reported it took 11 patients to the hospital by ambulance and two patients by medical helicopter.

The sheriff's office said some of the injuries are believed to be serious.

Tntersection of Savannakhet Street and Melancon Road

The crash happened at the intersection of Savannakhet Street and Melancon Road, according to officials. (Google Maps)

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Ten ambulances and two helicopters responded to the scene, according to Acadian.

Deputies confirmed the driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, is in custody.

Police car lights flashing at night

Ten ambulances and two helicopters responded to the scene. (Stephen M. Katz/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Tribune News Service)

Based on the preliminary investigation, officials said the wreck "does not appear to be an intentional act."

It is unclear what led to the incident.

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New Iberia is a small Cajun town located in southern Louisiana, about 30 minutes away from Lafayette.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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