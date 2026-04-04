At least 13 people injured after vehicle slams into Louisiana parade: sheriff's office

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More than a dozen people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck multiple parade participants on Saturday in New Iberia, Louisiana.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at an intersection and multiple people were injured.

Acadian Ambulance, a local ambulance service, reported it took 11 patients to the hospital by ambulance and two patients by medical helicopter.

The sheriff's office said some of the injuries are believed to be serious.

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Ten ambulances and two helicopters responded to the scene, according to Acadian.

Deputies confirmed the driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, is in custody.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officials said the wreck "does not appear to be an intentional act."

It is unclear what led to the incident.

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New Iberia is a small Cajun town located in southern Louisiana, about 30 minutes away from Lafayette.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.