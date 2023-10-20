Beech leaf disease reported for first time in Vermont

A disease that harms beech trees, caused by an invasive worm, has been confirmed for the first time in Vermont, officials said.

Beech leaf disease — which has been reported in 14 states and in Ontario, Canada — was found in Vernon, in the southeastern part of Vermont. In early October, samples from Vernon were sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture lab confirmed the disease, the state Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation announced.

The invasive nematode is native to Japan and causes leaf deformation, dieback and mortality in infested native and ornamental beech species, officials said. It was also reported in Maryland this year and New Hampshire last year, as well as Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island in previous years.

It's unknown how the disease spreads and there is no cure, officials said.

Beech leaves start to develop a thick striping pattern between veins in the early stages, and in severe infestations the striping is slightly raised or thicker than normal tissue, the department said. That causes leaf deformation, premature leaf dropping and die back, officials said. The disease can spread quickly in younger trees, killing saplings and understory beech at a high rate.

Vermont forest health specialists are seeking the public's help in finding more areas hit by beech leaf disease.