Man in bearskin headress in Capitol was booted from Navy over refusal of vaccine, report says

A shirtless rioter wearing a horned bearskin headdress who stormed the Capitol during a mob attack last week once served in the Navy but was booted after refusing to take a vaccine, according to media reports.

Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, 33, a believer of the unfounded QAnon conspiracy theory, was arrested Saturday and charged in federal court for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack. Photos of Chansley went viral, showing him wearing horns and his face covered in a star-spangled design.

A Navy official told Task & Purpose, an online publication for the military community, that Chansley was kicked out of the service over his refusal to take an anthrax vaccine.

He served in the Navy as a supply clerk seaman apprentice from September 2005 to October 2007, according to Navy records provided to Fox News. He was assigned to the USS Kitty Hawk before he was transferred to a Transient Personnel Unit in Puget Sound in Washington state.

The Navy declined to reveal the type of discharge Chansley received, citing privacy concerns.

He isn't the only military veteran to garner headlines in connection to the Capitol riot perpetrated by pro-Trump protesters angry over unfounded claims of election fraud. The Army is investigating a special operations officer over her leading a group to a pro-Trump rally that preceded the attack.

Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was spotted dressed in military gear in the Senate chamber. He is also charged for his alleged actions.