Baton Rouge teen still missing at sea amid speculation about 'shark-infested' waters

Video appears to show a shadowy object in the water move toward Louisiana teenager Cameron Robbins moments after he went overboard on a Bahamas cruise and disappeared.

Dark, blurry social media videos of Robbins in the water fueled speculation among online sleuths that a shark swam toward the 18-year-old high school grad from Baton Rouge near the uninhabited Athol Island, northeast of Nassau.

Those waters are known for its vast marine life, including dolphins, tiger sharks and bull sharks, experts told Fox News Digital.

Royal Bahamas Defense Force Commodore Raymond King said on Monday that "it's an area that is really shark-infested," which further fueled the speculation.

Brian Trascher, spokesperson for the United Cajun Navy, told Fox News Digital that the video is inconclusive.

"We definitively don't have anything conclusive enough to determine if Cameron Robbins came in contact with any marine life." Trascher said. "We are consulting with professors at the LSU Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences for expertise."

Robbins was on Blackbear's Revenge sunset cruise with several hundred students after graduating from Baton Rouge's University Laboratory School (U-High) on May 21.

Two days later, he reportedly jumped overboard on a dare, although that detail is still being investigated, Trascher told Fox News Channel's "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday.

Trascher said there was inclement weather the night Robbins went in the water, which contributed to the difficulty in finding him.

RBDF Commodore King said in an update on Monday, "The probability of survival decreases significantly, particularly if a person did not have on a life vest and particularly if a person is perceived to be intoxicated."

"It is so unfortunate, but I don't want the family to lose hope," King said.

Robbins was a standout baseball player who attended the school for more than a decade and left a lasting impression on his classmates and teachers.

Kevin George, the director of Lab School, told local news outlet WBRZ that Robbins is a "special kid."

He's "been here throughout his entire educational career. He's an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair. Just one of the kids you're so proud of when they cross the stage," George said.

The Coast Guard said in a statement when it called off the search, "We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins’ family and friends."

The school has held multiple prayer vigils over the last couple of days, and the school said it's making counselors available to students and teachers.