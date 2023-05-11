Coast Guard suspends search for 3 people in downed aircraft off California's San Clemente Island

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for three people aboard a Navy aircraft that crashed off the California coast this week.

The Phoenix Learjet was carrying three people when it plunged into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, about a mile southwest of San Clemente Island, which is west of San Diego and owned by the U.S. Navy.

LOS ANGELES NONPROFIT HANDING OUT CLEAN METH PIPES TO HOMELESS ON SKID ROW: REPORT

"Suspending search efforts is one of the hardest decisions to be made, but after aggressively searching the area around San Clemente Island for more than 24 hours using land, air and surface assets with negative results, the decision was made to suspend the active search until further information or developments occur," said Capt. Jim Spitler, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing passengers," he added.

The Learjet was contracted by the U.S. Navy and took off from Point Mugu Naval Air Station. The Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force and U.S. Customs and Border Protection all participated in search efforts, which combined 334 square miles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another Phoenix Learjet searching for survivors found debris one mile southwest of San Clemente Island.