Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

Baton Rouge to pay $1.17M settlement in Alton Sterling protest lawsuit

14 plaintiffs arrested for allegedly obstructing a highway in 2016

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The city of Baton Rouge will pay a $1.17 million settlement to 14 people who accused local law enforcement of using excessive force and violating their First Amendment rights at a protest over Alton Sterling’s death in 2016.

The city's Metro Council approved the settlement in a 7-4 decision Wednesday, five-and-a-half years after the protest in which the plaintiffs say they were wrongly arrested.

"This settlement should send a message to all law enforcement agencies," William Most, attorney for the plaintiffs, told WAFB-TV Thursday. "If you won’t hold your officers accountable, we will."

LOUISIANA POLICE ARREST 19-YEAR-OLDS IN ‘TARGETED’ BATON ROUGE NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING THAT LEFT 12 WOUNDED

The state of Louisiana will pay a $1.17M settlement that was approved in the 2016 Alton Sterling protest lawsuit. 

The state of Louisiana will pay a $1.17M settlement that was approved in the 2016 Alton Sterling protest lawsuit. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2017 lawsuit states the 14 plaintiffs — two of whom were identified as journalists — attended the July 10, 2016, protest in downtown Baton Rouge when they were arrested for allegedly obstructing a highway or public passageway.

Widespread protests occurred following the fatal shooting of Sterling, a 37-year-old Black man, who was shot six times by a white Baton Rouge police officer outside a convenience store. The deadly interaction was caught on cellphone video. The officer was never charged.

In 2021 the Metro Council approved of a $4.5 million settlement to Sterling’s children.