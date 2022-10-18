Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Baltimore police release video of brutal light rail murder, $8K reward offered

Baltimore Police have released graphic video of a murder

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
$8K reward offered in search for 2020 light rail stop murder Video

$8K reward offered in search for 2020 light rail stop murder

The Baltimore Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect who was involved in a deadly shooting at a light rail stop.

Police are offering an $8,000 award for information leading to the arrest of the man who brutally murdered a Baltimore man at a light rail stop two years ago.

Detectives are still looking for the gunman who killed 41-year-old Daniel Brewer on Oct. 5, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the light rail stop.

  • Baltimore light rail murder
    Image 1 of 2

    Baltimore Police Department are looking for the suspect involved in a 2020 murder. (Baltimore Police Department )

  • Baltimore Police Department
    Image 2 of 2

    Baltimore Police Department are asking the public's assistance in finding the suspect. (Baltimore Police Department)

The video shows the masked suspect walking up to Brewer on the station platform and suddenly pulling out a gun. Police have not revealed any potential motive.

Baltimore Police said they are releasing the video now at the request of the victim's family.

There is an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 