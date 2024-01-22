Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland

Baltimore police officers cleared of charges in fatal shooting of suspect during foot pursuit

The MD suspect's death occurred last November after officers approached him in southwest Baltimore

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

  • Four Baltimore police officers, involved in a November shooting where they fired three dozen shots at an armed man, will not face criminal charges.
  • Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said the officers returned fire after Hunter Jessup fired seven shots at them while fleeing, resulting in Jessup's death.
  • The decision not to charge the officers follows an investigation by the attorney general's office.

Four Baltimore police officers who fired three dozen shots at an armed man during a foot pursuit in November won’t face criminal charges, state prosecutors said Friday.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a news release that the officers returned fire after Hunter Jessup, 27, fired seven shots in their direction while fleeing. Jessup was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The decision not to charge the officers comes after an investigation by the attorney general’s office, which is authorized under state law to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths. A law change that went into effect last year also gave the agency the authority to make charging decisions; previously those decisions had fallen to local prosecutors.

BALTIMORE POLICE SHOOTING PROMPTS CRITICISM OF SPECIALIZED GUN SQUADS

Jessup’s death occurred on Nov. 7 after officers on a District Action Team — a squad focused on seizing illegal guns — approached him while patrolling in southwest Baltimore.

Baltimore police

A Baltimore Police forensics technician documents the scene where a man was fatally shot by police on Nov. 7, 2023, in Baltimore. Four Baltimore police officers who fired three dozen shots at an armed man during a foot pursuit won’t face criminal charges, state prosecutors said Friday. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

In the aftermath of the shooting, some community members questioned whether his death was necessary. They said officers on the department’s specialized gun squads have a reputation for displaying overly aggressive behavior and escalating otherwise peaceful encounters, especially in that neighborhood.

SHOOTING IN BALTIMORE LEAVES DOZENS WOUNDED, MULTIPLE DEAD: POLICE

But Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley has commended the officers’ actions, saying they protected public safety in an area plagued by violence. He also said they yelled at Jessup multiple times to drop his weapon before firing.

The attorney general’s office found that the officers acted in self-defense or defense of others and did not use excessive force.

"Because the officers had no reasonable alternative to using deadly force at the moment they fired, a prosecutor could not prove that the shootings constituted excessive force," the office's report released Friday said.