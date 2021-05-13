Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Baltimore police investigating officer involved shooting

Extent of injuries not immediately clear after shooting

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Baltimore police are investigating a shooting involving police officers Thursday evening, according to the department. 

The Baltimore Police Department said Commissioner Michael Harrison is responding to a "police involve shooting" in the 2200 Block of E. Biddle Street. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear. Police said additional information will be provided as it becomes available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money