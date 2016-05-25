Baltimore officers charged in Freddie Gray case sue state

Two Baltimore police officers facing criminal charges in the death of a young black man whose neck was broken in the back of a police van have sued the city's top prosecutor and an official in the sheriff's office for defamation.

Officer William Porter and Sgt. Alicia White filed the suit against Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Maj. Sam Cogen on May 2.

Porter and White are among six officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray. Gray died April 19, 2015, a week after he was injured in the police transport van. He had been handcuffed and shackled, but was not restrained by a seat belt.

Porter's first trial ended in a mistrial. His retrial is scheduled for September. White is scheduled to be tried in October.