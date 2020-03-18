Baltimore mayor: Amid coronavirus crisis, criminals should 'put down the guns'

The mayor of Baltimore is urging criminals to "put down the guns" following a street-corner shooting that wounded seven people as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tuesday shooting brought the city's number of non-fatal shootings to 111 for the year so far. The city has been plagued by gun violence for decades, with homicides surpassing 300 for each of the past five years.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young told reporters the city will do everything to fight crime during the pandemic.

“We cannot clog our hospitals with their beds with people who are being shot senselessly because we are going to need those beds for people who might be infected with the coronavirus, and it could be your mother, your grandmother or one of your relatives,” Young said. “So, take that under consideration and put down the guns.”

The victims from Tuesday's incident were standing on a street corner when a man opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle, police said. A police officer who saw the shooting fired at the suspected gunman as he was fleeing.

The victims -- a 37-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy, three 20-year-old men, and two other men ages 23 and 24 -- are listed in stable condition.

The city has recorded five coronavirus cases. Maryland has reported more than 80 as of Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed t this report.