©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Baltimore shooting leaves 3 men inside vehicle dead: police

Another man, 73, was injured in the shooting Saturday

Associated Press
Police in Baltimore say they’re investigating a shooting that killed three men in their 20s who were inside a vehicle, while a fourth man in his 70s was wounded.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting occurred Saturday around 8:20 p.m. in the city’s Howard Park neighborhood.

Police said that three of the men, aged 25 or 26, were pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital. A 73-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, an SUV was still running with its doors slung open. It sat in the middle of Gwynn Oak Avenue.

Christopher Ervin, chairman of the Howard Park Civic Association, said there had been a "good barrage" of shots.

"Folks were running in every direction including back into Shop Rite," the told The Sun. "Cars were peeling out on Gwynn Oak and racing back through the Shop Rite parking lot."

Ervin said the area has a long history of violence. Neighborhood leaders have expressed specific concerns about crime outside a liquor store that sits yards away.

Jill P. Carter, a state senator who represents the Howard Park area, said it’s "a strong, beautiful, Black community that deserves greater reinvestment and better than the city has given it."

Police said that the total number of people shot in Baltimore on Saturday was 10.

