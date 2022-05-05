Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Baltimore 12, 13-year-old boys arrested for allegedly stealing car from body shop

Baltimore police said the two boys went on to drive 'recklessly' before being caught

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Baltimore police took two boys, ages 12 and 13, into custody after they allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle from a body shop.

The juveniles entered the yard of a body shop in the 100 block of South Warwick Avenue in Baltimore's Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, on the southwestern side of the city. 

Body shop in the 100 block of South Warwick Avenue, Baltimore

Body shop in the 100 block of South Warwick Avenue, Baltimore (Google Maps)

"Once inside the yard, the juveniles worked in concert to steal a vehicle," the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) wrote in a Thursday press release posted to Facebook. "One juvenile broke the vehicle window and started to drive away, ramming another vehicle [i]n the yard blocking the exit. The other juvenile held open the gate to the garage yard so they could get away."

BALTIMORE ON-DUTY DETECTIVE HAS UNMARKED DEPARTMENTAL VEHICLE CARJACKED, POLICE SAY

A mechanic working on a vehicle at the body shop witnessed the alleged theft and contacted authorities. 

A Baltimore Police vehicle is seen on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Baltimore, MD. 

A Baltimore Police vehicle is seen on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Baltimore, MD.  (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The two boys went on to drive "recklessly" around the Southwest District, "drawing the attention of citizens that reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in the area." They eventually struck a civilian vehicle. 

BALTIMORE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS STABBED IN SCHOOL'S SECOND VIOLENT INCIDENT IN 2 DAYS

A BPD helicopter assisted the officers with the department's Regional Auto Theft Taskforce to locate the stolen vehicle "that eventually drove into Baltimore County and crashed in the 4300 block of Southwestern Boulevard."

4300 Southwestern Blvd, Baltimore, MD

4300 Southwestern Blvd, Baltimore, MD (Google Maps)

Officers took the 12 and 13-year-old boys into custody for auto theft and traffic violations. They were then taken to a local hospital and will later face formal charges, police said. 

Anyone can submit anonymous tips to Baltimore's Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

