Baltimore Crime and Corruption
Published

Baltimore on-duty detective has unmarked departmental vehicle carjacked, police say

The detective was reportedly unharmed

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
An on-duty Baltimore police detective fired at three armed suspects who carjacked him Tuesday evening, police said. 

The carjacking happened outside a convenience store in the 2800 block of South Hanover Street around 6:15 p.m. The detective shot at the suspects as they fled the scene in his unmarked departmental vehicle. 

  • Baltimore
    Image 1 of 3

    Detectives inspect the wreckage of the overturned vehicle.  (WBFF)

  • Baltimore
    Image 2 of 3

    Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott.  (WBFF)

  • Baltimore
    Image 3 of 3

    One of the suspects remains at large.  (WBFF)

Police said the suspects drove over the Hanover Street bridge where the vehicle crashed and overturned. 

The suspects then fled the crash scene on foot. Police arrested two of the suspects, while the third remains at large. The detective and the suspects arrested were reportedly not wounded, WBFF reported

ALABAMA SHERIFF RELEASES JAILHOUSE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWING MURDER SUSPECT LEAVE WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

"Tonight, @BaltimorePolice finest were nothing short of heroic," Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 said in a statement. 

"Our Detective was carjacked and he fired upon his assailants," the organization wrote. "The criminals flipped the car and 2 out of 3 suspects were arrested due to the great work of all responding BPD units." 

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison the department’s Special Investigations Response will investigate the incident. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call investigators at 410-396-2499. 

