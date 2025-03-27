Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Missing Persons

Bagpiper dies doing popular vacation attraction days before missing son’s remains found in backyard treehouse

Henry Frantz Jr. died in a Hawaiian scuba diving excursion, days before his missing son's remains were found in Georgia

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Atlanta bagpiper died while participating in a popular tourist attraction days before his son’s remains were found in a Georgia treehouse, four years after his disappearance, according to reports. 

Henry Frantz Jr., 74, was scuba diving in Maui, Hawaii on March 10 when he died, according to an Instagram post from the Atlanta Pipe Band.

"A founding member of APB in 1970, past Pipe Major, and dedicated member for 55 years, Henry’s impact on our band and the piping community was immeasurable," the group said. "Beyond music, Henry’s curiosity led him to travel the world, explore fossils, and pursue scuba diving."

POPULAR SPRING BREAK ACTIVITY LANDS AMERICAN TOURIST IN HOSPITAL: ‘FELT LIKE I WAS IN A CAR ACCIDENT’

Two scuba divers

Henry Frantz Jr. died in a scuba diving incident while visiting Maui, Hawaii on March 10, 2025.  (iStock)

The incident reportedly remains under investigation. 

The Maui Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

"It’s terrible," Leonard E. Wood, a friend of the Frantz family, told WJCL. "[Henry] will be sadly missed by the piping community, and in Atalanta and other places." 

MISSING MISSOURI MOTHER'S REMAINS FOUND 6 MONTHS AFTER MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE

Kahului, Maui in Hawaii, USA

Aerial view of Kahului, Maui, Hawaii. (Andre Seale/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Six days later, family members found the skeletal remains of Frantz’s son, 28-year-old Henry Hank Frantz, in a backyard treehouse located at the Georgia home his father previously lived in, USA Today reported

The DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office believes the skeleton likely belongs to the younger Frantz, who went missing four years ago, according to WJCL. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation, but authorities reportedly do not suspect foul play

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A backyard treehouse

28-year-old Henry Hank Frantz's skeletal remains were found in a backyard treehouse in the Georgia home his father previously lived in.  (iStock)

The Atlanta Pipe Band did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

"Sometimes you can just meet someone, and you just know you’re going to like that person," Wood told WJCL. "And I think that’s the way it was for Henry." 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.