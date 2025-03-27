Bagpiper dies doing popular vacation attraction days before missing son’s remains found in backyard treehouse

An Atlanta bagpiper died while participating in a popular tourist attraction days before his son’s remains were found in a Georgia treehouse, four years after his disappearance, according to reports.

Henry Frantz Jr., 74, was scuba diving in Maui, Hawaii on March 10 when he died, according to an Instagram post from the Atlanta Pipe Band.

"A founding member of APB in 1970, past Pipe Major, and dedicated member for 55 years, Henry’s impact on our band and the piping community was immeasurable," the group said. "Beyond music, Henry’s curiosity led him to travel the world, explore fossils, and pursue scuba diving."

The incident reportedly remains under investigation.

The Maui Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"It’s terrible," Leonard E. Wood, a friend of the Frantz family, told WJCL. "[Henry] will be sadly missed by the piping community, and in Atalanta and other places."

Six days later, family members found the skeletal remains of Frantz’s son, 28-year-old Henry Hank Frantz, in a backyard treehouse located at the Georgia home his father previously lived in, USA Today reported .

The DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office believes the skeleton likely belongs to the younger Frantz, who went missing four years ago, according to WJCL. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation, but authorities reportedly do not suspect foul play.

The Atlanta Pipe Band did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"Sometimes you can just meet someone, and you just know you’re going to like that person," Wood told WJCL. "And I think that’s the way it was for Henry."