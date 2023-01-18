Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

In AZ, female body recovered from Colorado River

Arizona officials said the body did not show obvious signs of foul play

Associated Press
The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police.

Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.

A female body of an unidentified woman was found floating in the Arizona side of the Colorado River on Tuesday.

According to police, the body showed no obvious signs of foul play.

They said the cause of death will be determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.