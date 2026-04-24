Award-winning university chef allegedly beat his wife to death at campus hotel: officials

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A chef at the University of Massachusetts Amherst allegedly killed his wife in a room at a hotel on campus, according to police.

Jeffrey C. MacDonald, 36, was charged with murdering his wife, 31-year-old Emma MacDonald, while they were in a room at Hotel UMass on Wednesday, the Boston Globe reported, citing a police report filed with the Eastern Hampshire District Court.

After police arrived to the hotel following a 911 call, MacDonald was read his Miranda rights and admitted that he "had intentionally beaten his wife to death, using his hands, feet, as well as a variety of other objects, and that it was his intent to kill her in doing so," officers wrote in the police report.

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Emma MacDonald's injuries were considered "significant" and "it seemed apparent to investigators that her injuries had resulted from a violent assault," officials said.

MacDonald pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder as well as assault and battery during a court appearance on Thursday.

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The 911 call was received at 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday, which alerted campus police to the incident which took place at room 414 at Hotel UMass.

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Campus police as well as nearby Hadley police responded to the room, where a "violent struggle took place" between MacDonald and the officers, with the man accused of throwing objects at the officers, according to the police report, which added that the murder suspect repeatedly struck an officer in the face.

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Less than nine months ago, MacDonald was named Chef of the Year by the American Culinary Federation.

"This distinguished honor is a testament to MacDonald’s talent, leadership, and commitment to advancing the culinary profession," the university wrote in announcing the award on Aug. 8, 2025.

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UMass Chancellor Javier Reyes released a statement on the alleged murder on Thursday.

"I want to acknowledge that this is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling news for our campus. Our thoughts are with those affected, including the families, friends, and colleagues of the individuals involved. I also recognize that the lack of complete information may add to the distress many are feeling, but this is necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation," Reyes said.

Fox News Digital reached out to MacDonald's attorney.