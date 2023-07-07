Authorities rescue 2 men swept into Omaha manhole during heavy rain

Two men fell into a manhole during heavy rain in downtown Omaha on Friday but were later rescued.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, JULY 7, 1930, HOOVER DAM CONSTRUCTION BEGINS

The men, who were believed to be public workers, were swept into a manhole near the Old Market just after 9 a.m., the Omaha World-Herald quoted Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department as saying.

One of the men was quickly pulled out. The other was found later in the storm sewer system by the Missouri River. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP