Nevada
Published

Authorities rescue 2 men swept into Omaha manhole during heavy rain

One of the men was found in the storm sewer system by the Missouri River

Associated Press
Two men fell into a manhole during heavy rain in downtown Omaha on Friday but were later rescued.

The men, who were believed to be public workers, were swept into a manhole near the Old Market just after 9 a.m., the Omaha World-Herald quoted Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department as saying.

Authorities rescued two men who were swept into an Omaha manhole during a heavy rainstorm. 

One of the men was quickly pulled out. The other was found later in the storm sewer system by the Missouri River. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

