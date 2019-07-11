Two men dead after being pulled from manhole in Pennsylvania, reports say

Two men in Pennsylvania were pronounced dead Thursday afternoon after crews pulled them out of a manhole where they'd been working, according to reports.

Police had responded Thursday morning to an intersection in Aldan, Pa., which is about a half-hour drive from Philadelphia, after reports that the men were unconscious inside the manhole, officials told Fox 29.

They said the cause of death remained under investigation. “Gases and lack of oxygen are suspected,” Fox 29’s Chris O’Connell reported.

Four contractors were working in the area at the time of the incident; two contractors were at one intersection, while the other two were at a nearby intersection, officials told the station.

The team at the second location reportedly lost contact with the other team, which “prompted concern.”

Fire rescue teams and other emergency crews responded and pulled the men from the manhole but they were both pronounced dead, the station reported.

O’Connell tweeted Thursday that Aldan Borough Police identified the co-workers as Daniel Cleaver and Matthew DiSands, both in their 20s.

O’Connell reported that Cleaver had a 5-year-old son and was about to get married. He said DiSands just graduated from the police academy and got a job as a police officer, following in his father’s footsteps.

"We're quite shocked that this has happened," Aldan Mayor Carmen Maniaci told the station. "We're going to do our best to recover and move forward."