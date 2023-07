Authorities link deaths of 4 women in Oregon; person of interest identified

Authorities in Portland, Oregon, have revealed that the deaths of four women, whose bodies were discovered over a three-month period in or near the city, are connected, and they have identified at least one person of interest.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's office has clarified that no charges have been filed against anyone at this point, and the community is not considered to be in immediate danger.

While the authorities did not explicitly use the term "serial killer," they have established a connection between the four cases.

The deaths of four women whose bodies were found over the course of three months in or near Portland, Oregon, are linked, and at least one person of interest has been identified, authorities said Monday.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland, Oregon, says no charges have been filed against anyone but that the community is not currently in any danger. Local media reported that a man is in custody.

The women’s bodies were found in Portland and in nearby cities of Gresham and Milwaukie starting in February, with the last one found in May. Authorities said the state medical examiner has not determined the cause or manner of death for any of the women.

FEDERAL JUDGE UPHOLDS OREGON GUN CONTROL LAW DESCRIBED AS 'NATION'S MOST EXTREME'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities did not use the word "serial killer" in announcing the connection between the deaths.

"Investigators and prosecutors from multiple law enforcement agencies have been working collaboratively ... and they have determined that there are links between four cases: Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real," the prosecutor's office said.