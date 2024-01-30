Authorities identify Ohio trucker killed in fiery diesel tanker crash

Authorities have identified the tanker truck driver killed in a crash in Ohio that spilled thousands of gallons of diesel fuel over the weekend as repairs to the highway continue.

The Summit County medical examiner's office said Monday that 31-year-old Jason Thomas Stevens of Ashtabula died of multiple blunt-force injuries after the 9:15 a.m. Saturday crash at the ramp to Interstate 271 at State Route 8 in Northfield Center Township in the Akron suburbs. His death was ruled accidental.

OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING OHIO DIESEL TANKER WRECK THAT KILLED DRIVER

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said the truck was carrying about 7,500 gallons of diesel, and burning fuel flowed into nearby Brandywine Creek. Crews installed booms to contain the spill and skimmed fuel off the surface, and contractors have been removing contaminated soil.

The department said Monday that several roll-off boxes of affected soil and 3,500 gallons of affected water have been removed for disposal. High water from recent rains has been limiting access to some containment points, preventing removal of material, but waterways are being monitored and more booms installed downstream, officials said.

The county sheriff's office said the tanker truck had been heading north on Route 8 and was trying to get on Interstate 271 north when the driver lost control and the truck went over the side of the bridge, landing on the northbound lanes of Route 8 and exploding in flames.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials said Sunday that inspectors had determined repairs would be needed to the roadway on the south end of the Route 8 bridge over Brandywine Creek. A contractor is to mill off the top layer of the bridge surface and replace it, with completion of the work expected by the end of the week if weather allows.

Officials said no significant structural damage or other matters of concern were immediately visible in other areas, but additional inspections would be needed. Authorities expected to have inspections completed and an action plan in place early this week but warned that closures stemming from the crash would affect traffic for several days.