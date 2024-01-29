Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio

Officials investigating Ohio diesel tanker wreck that killed driver

Crash reported Saturday morning in Northfield Center Twp., OH

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Environmental officials in Ohio were back on the scene Sunday of a fiery tanker truck crash, working to contain thousands of gallons of diesel fuel that spilled during the accident.

The truck that crashed Saturday morning, killing the driver, was carrying about 7,500 gallons of diesel, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. A nearby creek briefly caught fire, and the agency worked to stop the spread of the fuel.

CHILDREN IN CLEVELAND INCREASINGLY AT RISK OF MURDER, VIOLENT CRIME, ACCORDING TO NEW POLICE DATA

As part of that effort, response crews will excavate impacted soil, according to the state EPA. Officials will remain on the scene to make sure all appropriate steps are taken to ensure the health and safety of resident and waterways, the agency said in a written statement.

Ohio Crime

A diesel tanker crash in Ohio left the vehicle's operator dead over the weekend.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Macedonia Police Department, which responded to the scene at the ramp to Interstate 271 north in Northfield Center Township.

The tanker truck had been traveling northbound on State Route 8 and attempted to get on Interstate 271 north when the driver lost control and went over the side of the bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

The truck landed on the northbound lanes of State Route 8 and exploded in flames.

Fire departments responding to the scene found the driver of the tanker had died from injuries related to the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The accident forced the closure of several roads. The crash is under investigation.