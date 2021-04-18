Expand / Collapse search
Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead

Three adults were pronounced dead on scene

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
At least three people are dead after an attack near downtown Austin on Sunday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Three adults were pronounced dead on scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

"#ATCEMS has 15 response assets on-scene. No reports of other patients at this time. All assets staged [and] prepared to enter into the immediate incident location," Austin-Travis County EMS wrote on Twitter.

The Austin Police Department advised residents to shelter in place and avoid the area. 

This story is developing and will be updated.

