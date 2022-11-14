Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Austin police arrest man who stabbed sheriff's deputy, shoplifted, has prior criminal history

Austin Police charge man with attempted capital murder after stabbing deputy several times, including in the neck, on Nov. 12.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Austin police release body cam footage showing exchange of gunfire with suspect inside restaurant Video

Austin police release body cam footage showing exchange of gunfire with suspect inside restaurant

A 42-year-old man is facing attempted capital murder charges after opening fire at police from inside a restaurant on Oct. 23 in Austin, Texas.

An Austin, Texas man faces attempted capital murder charges after allegedly stabbing a Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office deputy several times at a supermarket in Austin on Saturday.

Members of the Austin Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at the H-E-B supermarket on Riverside Drive on Saturday, according to a press release from the department, and when they arrived, they learned Jaime Canales, 40, stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Jaime Canales was arrested by Austin Police on Nov. 12 after stabbing a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times.

Jaime Canales was arrested by Austin Police on Nov. 12 after stabbing a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times. (Austin Police Department)

Police investigated using surveillance video and witness statements and discovered Canales was shoplifting in the store.

AUSTIN POLICE PAST AND PRESENT SOUND ALARM ON RIPPLE EFFECTS OF DEFUNDING POLICE: ‘IT’S CRUSHING MORALE'

When he began to exit the store, members of the stores Loss Prevention staff stopped him and requested he leave the merchandise.

Canales, police said, returned the items and requested a member of law enforcement assist in the matter.

AUSTIN, TX - JULY 29: A member of the Austin, Texas police department stands watch during the Gold Cup semifinal match between the United States and Qatar on Thursday July 29th, 2021 at Q2 stadium in Austin,TX. 

AUSTIN, TX - JULY 29: A member of the Austin, Texas police department stands watch during the Gold Cup semifinal match between the United States and Qatar on Thursday July 29th, 2021 at Q2 stadium in Austin,TX.  ((Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

A Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office deputy then arrived at the supermarket for his regularly scheduled shift at the store, and according to police, walked up to the group to assist with the investigation.

AUSTIN POLICE RELEASE BODYCAM FOOTAGE OF SHOOTOUT WITH ARMED SUSPECT HIDING ON RESTAURANT'S PATIO

The deputy spoke with Canales, who then stabbed the deputy multiple times, including in the neck, police said.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was surgically treated for his injuries. Police added that the deputy is a former officer with the Austin Police Department and is recovering from his injuries.

Police in Austin, Texas, are warning of a new crime trend called 'jugging.'

Police in Austin, Texas, are warning of a new crime trend called 'jugging.' (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

Canales was arrested, police said, and admitted to stabbing the deputy, without showing remorse.

He was charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer and an Austin judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bond.

The Travis County Odyssey Portal shows Canales is no stranger to crime in the Austin area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has a history of shoplifting, robbery, and assault, even one time attacking and threatening his mother, police said.

In 2016, Canales was arrested for robbery but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault, for which he was ordered to spend 120 days in jail.

Austin police officer responds to indictment by liberal DA Video

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this story.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.