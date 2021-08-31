Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
America Together
Published

Austin hotel group offers 100 free rooms to Hurricane Ida evacuees

All 100 rooms at 6 locations were filled as of Monday

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Slidell, Louisiana mayor describes severe flooding from Ida, alligators entering community Video

Slidell, Louisiana mayor describes severe flooding from Ida, alligators entering community

Mayor Greg Cromer says over one million people are still without power and it could go on for weeks

An Austin, Texas-based hotel group offered 100 free rooms to Hurricane Ida evacuees until Wednesday.

Bunkhouse Hotels told FOX 7 Austin that all of the 100 rooms at six of its hotel locations including its Austin Motel, Hotel San José, Hotel Magdalena and Carpenter Hotel in Austin; its Hotel Havana in San Antonio; and its Stagecoach Inn in Salado were filled by Monday.

An Austin, Texas-based hotel group is offering 100 free rooms to Hurricane Ida evacuees until Wednesday, according to local reports. (Cedit: Bunkhouse Hotels)

An Austin, Texas-based hotel group is offering 100 free rooms to Hurricane Ida evacuees until Wednesday, according to local reports. (Cedit: Bunkhouse Hotels)

"Our hearts are with our friends in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama," the hotels said in two identical Aug. 28 Facebook posts. "If you are an evacuee of Hurricane Ida, we have a room for you starting tomorrow through Wednesday — free of charge."

RESCUE EFFORTS CONTINUE IN LOUISIANA AFTER IDA WEAKENS TO TROPICAL DEPRESSION

City officials over the weekend urged southeastern Louisiana residents to evacuate the area as Hurricane Ida made landfall with sustained maximum winds of 150 mph, leaving about a million homes without power. 

An Austin, Texas-based hotel group is offering 100 free rooms to Hurricane Ida evacuees until Wednesday, according to local reports. (Cedit: Bunkhouse Hotels)

An Austin, Texas-based hotel group is offering 100 free rooms to Hurricane Ida evacuees until Wednesday, according to local reports. (Cedit: Bunkhouse Hotels)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bunkhouse told Fox News it is also working with a Louisiana-based nonprofit called Tankproof to put together a supplies drive for essential items such as toiletries and personal hygiene items, socks, blankets, baby supplies, non-perishable items, first aid supplies and more. 

Your Money