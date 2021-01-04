Audio released of Trump call to Raffensperger

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Trump asks Georgia secretary of state to 'find' votes during Saturday phone call, insists he won: report

President Trump insisted he won the state of Georgia in the 2020 presidential race during a weekend phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and reportedly urged him to "find" enough votes to reverse the state’s results.

The Washington Post said it obtained audio of the phone call, which it published online Sunday.

During the call, the president reportedly says: "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

Georgia certified election results show that Trump’s Democratic opponent Joe Biden won the state’s Nov. 3 election by 11,779 votes.

The president confirmed Sunday morning that he had spoken with Raffensperger on Saturday about "voter fraud in Georgia."

"He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more," Trump tweeted. "He has no clue!"



Raffensperger replied Sunday morning stating: "Respectfully, President Trump: What you’re saying is not true. The truth will come out." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



What to expect when Congress meets Wednesday to count Electoral College votes

The final stage in the selection of an American president comes at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Under the conditions of the 12th Amendment to the Constitution, both the House and Senate meet at 1 p.m. in a joint session of Congress in the House chamber.

Vice President Mike Pence, in his capacity as president of the Senate, presides. But, there have been several instances where the president pro tempore of the Senate (the most senior member of the majority party) presides in place of the vice president. This would be Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

There is some debate as to the role of the vice president at this stage. Some believe it is ceremonial. The lawsuit filed by Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas -- tossed out of court by a federal judge appointed by President Trump -- pushed for the vice president to have more power over the session and the adjudication of electoral votes sent in from the states. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Cotton says he will not oppose electoral vote count

Sen. Tom Cotton, who is seen as a rising star in the Republican Party and a major ally for President Trump, said he will not oppose the counting of certified electoral votes during a joint session of Congress later this week to confirm Joe Biden's election victory.

At least a dozen Republican senators are expected to challenge Biden’s victory. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was the first Republican to announce plans to object to the certification. He said last week that he cannot vote to certify without "raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws."



Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he will lead an objection unless there is an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an electoral commission.



The objections will force votes in both the House and Senate, but none are expected to prevail.



Cotton joined Republican Sens. Ben Sasse, Roy Blunt and Mitt Romney, who have spoken out against the decision to challenge. The Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed source, reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been telling colleagues that it was a bad idea to object to the results. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., a candidate in one of Tuesday’s Senate runoff elections in the Peach State, was a guest on Fox News' "The Next Revolution" with Steve Hilton. Perdue reacted to the just-released audiotape of President Trump speaking with Georgia’s Secretary of State.

"I don’t think it’s going to affect Tuesday’s election," Perdue said, adding "I’m still shocked a member of the Republican Party would tape a conversation with the sitting president of the United States. It’s disgusting in my view. What the president is saying is we’ve had some irregularities in November’s election and he wants some answers. He has not gotten them from our secretary of state."

