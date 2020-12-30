Expand / Collapse search
Published
Biden to campaign in Georgia on same day as Trump ahead of pivotal Senate elections

Kamala Harris will also visit Georgia Jan. 3 to campaign for Ossoff, Warnock

By Tyler Olson | Fox News
President-elect Joe Biden will campaign in Georgia the day before the Jan. 5 Senate runoff races there, the same day President Trump is scheduled to hold a rally for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also visit the Peach State on Jan. 3 as she and Biden stump for the incumbents' Democratic opponents, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. 

Harris will visit Savannah, while Biden will travel to Atlanta on Jan. 4.

The visits from the president-elect and vice president-elect underscore the stakes of the Georgia Senate races -- control of the upper chamber and how much say Republicans will have in the Biden administration's agenda. 

If Democrats win both Georgia races, they will bring the body to an effective 50-50 tie, allowing Harris to break ties on votes that fall along party lines. 

