©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update May 3, 2016

Attorneys for man killed by Oklahoma reserve deputy: 2009 memo raised concerns about volunteer

By | Associated Press
    Robert Bates, left, leaves his arraignment with his daughter, Leslie McCreary, right, in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday, April 21, 2015. Bates, a 73-year-old Tulsa County reserve deputy who fatally shot a suspect who was pinned down by officers, pleaded not guilty to a second-degree manslaughter charge. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (The Associated Press)

    File - In this April 21, 2015 file photo, Robert Bates, second from right, leaves his arraignment in Tulsa, Okla. Bates, a 73-year-old Tulsa County reserve deputy, fatally shot a suspect who was pinned down by officers. Attorneys for the man killed have released a report that says Bates didn’t receive special treatment for admittance into the advanced deputy program, but that he did receive special treatment once admitted. With Bates are his daughter, Leslie McCreary, right, and an unidentified grandson, left. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (The Associated Press)

TULSA, Okla. – Attorneys for a man killed by a Tulsa County reserve deputy have released a report they say outlines a 2009 internal investigation showing colleagues expressed concerns about the volunteer's performance soon after he joined the department.

A lawyer for the dead man's family on Friday released a sheriff's office memo outlining the investigation into Robert Bates. The 73-year-old is charged with second-degree manslaughter in Eric Harris' April 2 death.

The memo concludes Bates didn't receive special treatment for admittance into the deputy program, but that he received special treatment once admitted.

The report says it was prepared for former Undersheriff Brian Edwards, who says he doesn't remember its details.

Sheriff's office spokesman Maj. Shannon Clark says he can't confirm the report but the department is preparing a statement.