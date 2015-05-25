Attorneys for man killed by Oklahoma reserve deputy: 2009 memo raised concerns about volunteer

next Image 1 of 2

Attorneys for a man killed by a Tulsa County reserve deputy have released a report they say outlines a 2009 internal investigation showing colleagues expressed concerns about the volunteer's performance soon after he joined the department.

A lawyer for the dead man's family on Friday released a sheriff's office memo outlining the investigation into Robert Bates. The 73-year-old is charged with second-degree manslaughter in Eric Harris' April 2 death.

The memo concludes Bates didn't receive special treatment for admittance into the deputy program, but that he received special treatment once admitted.

The report says it was prepared for former Undersheriff Brian Edwards, who says he doesn't remember its details.

Sheriff's office spokesman Maj. Shannon Clark says he can't confirm the report but the department is preparing a statement.