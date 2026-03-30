Missing banker’s remains ID’d — again — after beach discovery in decades-old unsolved mystery

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A grim discovery by a family searching for seashells along a Northern California beach has unraveled a decades-old mystery — one so unusual investigators say the same man was identified twice.

Human remains found in 2022 along Sonoma County’s Salmon Creek State Beach have been identified as Walter Karl Kinney, a 59-year-old former banker from nearby Santa Rosa who vanished in 1999, according to the DNA Doe Project and local authorities.

What makes the case even more interesting is what investigators uncovered next.

Portions of Kinney’s remains had already been found years earlier and identified, making this a rare case in which the same person was identified in two separate investigations decades apart.

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"This case was unusual – it’s not often we see someone end up as a John Doe twice," Traci Onders, a team leader with the DNA Doe Project, said on the group's website. "But thanks to investigative genetic genealogy, we were able to resolve this mystery and provide some answers to everyone involved in this case."

The latest break in the case traces back to June 17, 2022, when a family walking along Salmon Creek Beach spotted a single long bone protruding from the sand.

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The bone, believed to be part of a leg and containing surgical hardware, offered one of the only initial clues. A search of the surrounding area did not uncover any additional remains.

With few leads, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit specializing in identifying unknown remains through genetic genealogy.

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A DNA profile was developed and uploaded to a genealogy database in early 2026, allowing volunteer researchers to begin building out family connections.

Within just over a week, the team zeroed in on Kinney.

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As researchers dug deeper, they uncovered a key link to a separate case from 1999, when partial human remains washed ashore just a few miles away in Bodega Bay. Those remains were identified in 2003 as Kinney using X-ray records after his daughter came forward.

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Kinney, who was born in 1940, had been living in Santa Rosa at the time of his disappearance. His daughter previously described him as "smart, sensitive, almost to a fault," adding that "this world was just too harsh a place for him."

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Authorities have not released a cause or manner of death, and it remains unclear how Kinney’s remains became separated and discovered decades apart.

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Officials also have not said whether the case remains open or if the investigation has been formally closed.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.