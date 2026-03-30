109 spring breakers hauled off in one wild house party raid—cops turn beach bash into a perp parade

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More than 140 spring breakers were arrested in connection with two rowdy parties in an Alabama beach town, with one ending after an individual poured beer on a responding police officer’s head.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. Thursday, March 26, when officers with the Gulf Shores Police Department were called to a home on West Beach Boulevard regarding reports of a large crowd and loud music, according to WALA.

When police arrived, they discovered over 100 underage youngsters inside the home.

"We found 113 people inside the house," Gulf Shores Police Detective Carl Wittstruck said, WALA reported. "Our officers responded to the scene to investigate."

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As authorities arrived at the home, one individual reportedly dumped beer over an officer’s head, soaking his uniform and equipment.

"While trying to determine who had rented the property, a person who is unknown on a balcony above the officer, decided to pour beer from above, soaking one of our officers," Wittstruck added.

Officers from three separate agencies ultimately arrested 109 individuals for alleged underage drinking at the party, WALA reported.

At least one other person was also reportedly taken into custody and charged with complicity.

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Authorities later learned the party house had been rented by an 18-year-old, according to the New York Post.

The bust came just one day after 33 people were taken into custody at yet another party just down the street, the Gulf Shores Police Department said in a social media post .

Officers responded to a report of a large party in the 1300 block of West Beach Boulevard around 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.

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Upon arriving, authorities said they found dozens of underage partiers and "located significant amounts of alcohol inside the residence."

Police arrested 31 youngsters on charges of underage possession of alcohol. One individual was also charged with complicity, and another was charged with resisting arrest, the department said.

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The group had already been the subject of a call made to authorities two days earlier, in which officers issued a warning after they found approximately 70 people partying inside the home.

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As a result of the chaos, Alabama officials are looking to send a message to spring breakers arriving on their shores that bad behavior will be met with a "zero-tolerance" approach.

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"Our message has not changed: everyone is welcome to enjoy our beautiful beaches and the atmosphere Gulf Shores offers," the Gulf Shores Police Department said on social media.

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"At the same time, our community, elected leaders, and the police department maintain a zero‑tolerance stance toward conduct that interferes with others’ ability to safely enjoy themselves."

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The Gulf Shores Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.