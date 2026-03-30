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Crime

Video shows police drone track down madman after alleged rampage with stabbing, shooting, crash into store

The incident began when a suspect allegedly rammed a vehicle into a Dollar Tree and attacked a woman with a knife, police say

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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Drone video shows police track down madman after alleged rampage Video

Drone video shows police track down madman after alleged rampage

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department video shows a suspect on the run after allegedly stabbing a woman, crashing into a business and reportedly being shot at before officers track him down. (Credit: LVMPD)

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Las Vegas police have released dramatic new drone video showing how officers tracked down a violent suspect following a chaotic domestic incident that unfolded earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on March 23 near the 4900 block of West Craig Road, when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a business, followed by a stabbing and reports of gunfire.

According to police, the suspect rammed a vehicle into a storefront before attacking a woman during what investigators say stemmed from a domestic dispute. 

Fox 5 Las Vegas reported that the suspect drove through the front doors of a Dollar Tree and began attacking the woman with a knife.

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Police drone captures suspect hiding near tires and dumpster behind Las Vegas business after alleged rampage

Police drone video shows the suspect hiding behind a business near stacked tires and a dumpster before officers moved in to make an arrest. (X/@LVMPD)

During the confrontation, another person at the scene fired shots at the suspect, who then fled before officers arrived, according to the outlet.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition has not been disclosed.

In the newly released video, LVMPD’s drone unit can be seen tracking the suspect from above as he attempted to escape.

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Police drone shows Las Vegas suspect fleeing on foot as K-9 unit and officers close in after violent incident

Police drone video shows a suspect running through a Las Vegas shopping center as officers and a K-9 unit move in following a stabbing and crash into a business. (X/@LVMPD)

The video shows the suspect moving on foot through the area, darting between buildings and parked cars while officers close in from multiple directions.

At one point, the suspect is seen running alongside a large retail building before heading into a nearby lot, with patrol units quickly moving in on his location.

Officers were able to use the aerial view to quickly locate and arrest the suspect without further incident.

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Police drone shows Las Vegas suspect surrendering as officers move in to make arrest after violent rampage

Police drone video shows the suspect surrendering as officers close in and take him into custody following an alleged stabbing and crash into a Las Vegas business. (X/@LVMPD)

The video drew praise online, with commenters calling the technology "incredible" and thanking officers for their service, while others highlighted the role drones can play in safely tracking dangerous suspects.

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Police said the individual who fired the weapon was also detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

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Officials say the case remains under investigation, but the video underscores how police are increasingly relying on drone technology to respond to fast-moving, violent situations and apprehend suspects more efficiently.

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"This is another example of how our drone program is helping officers respond faster, track suspects more effectively, and protect lives in critical moments," police said in a statement accompanying the video.

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Authorities have not released the identities of those involved, and no further details have been released.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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