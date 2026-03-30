Video shows police drone track down madman after alleged rampage with stabbing, shooting, crash into store

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas police have released dramatic new drone video showing how officers tracked down a violent suspect following a chaotic domestic incident that unfolded earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on March 23 near the 4900 block of West Craig Road, when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a business, followed by a stabbing and reports of gunfire.

According to police, the suspect rammed a vehicle into a storefront before attacking a woman during what investigators say stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Fox 5 Las Vegas reported that the suspect drove through the front doors of a Dollar Tree and began attacking the woman with a knife.

109 SPRING BREAKERS HAULED OFF IN ONE WILD HOUSE PARTY RAID—COPS TURN BEACH BASH INTO A PERP PARADE

During the confrontation, another person at the scene fired shots at the suspect, who then fled before officers arrived, according to the outlet.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition has not been disclosed.

In the newly released video, LVMPD’s drone unit can be seen tracking the suspect from above as he attempted to escape.

WILD TEXAS PARTY OF 800 AT AIRBNB BROKEN UP BY POLICE AS SHOTS FIRED

The video shows the suspect moving on foot through the area, darting between buildings and parked cars while officers close in from multiple directions.

At one point, the suspect is seen running alongside a large retail building before heading into a nearby lot, with patrol units quickly moving in on his location.

Officers were able to use the aerial view to quickly locate and arrest the suspect without further incident.

GOT A TIP?

The video drew praise online, with commenters calling the technology "incredible" and thanking officers for their service, while others highlighted the role drones can play in safely tracking dangerous suspects.

FOLLOW US ON X

Police said the individual who fired the weapon was also detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

Officials say the case remains under investigation, but the video underscores how police are increasingly relying on drone technology to respond to fast-moving, violent situations and apprehend suspects more efficiently.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

"This is another example of how our drone program is helping officers respond faster, track suspects more effectively, and protect lives in critical moments," police said in a statement accompanying the video.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved, and no further details have been released.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.