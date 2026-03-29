Iran vows enemies won't escape without a 'lesson' amid warning of ‘major world war’ and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Iran vows enemies won't escape without a 'lesson' amid warning of 'major world war'

2. Trump reveals military building 'massive complex' beneath WH ballroom

3. Tiger Woods teammate reacts to legendary golfer's crash, DUI arrest in Florida

MAJOR HEADLINES

AXIS OF EVIL — North Korea helps build Iran's missile arsenal in devastating arms partnership. Continue reading …

JUSTICE FIRST — Tim Kaine warns deportation could let Stephanie Minter's alleged killer ‘escape accountability.’ Continue reading …

YOSEMITE HORROR — Yosemite rental used to secretly film guests while owner kept abuse material: police. Continue reading …

CONTAGION ALERT — 'White plague' spikes among Americans as cases climb for third straight year. Continue reading …

SUDDEN LOSS — Vikings legend Joey Browner dead at 65 after phenomenal career with team. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

FUNDING FIGHT — Senate faces make-or-break DHS funding vote as DHS shutdown continues. Continue reading …

POLITICAL PIVOT — Virginia Democrat says his party is ‘completely wrong’ on gun rights and gerrymandering. Continue reading …

MONEY ON THE TABLE — Several states stand to lose billions in education funding. Continue reading …

CITIZENSHIP CHALLENGE — Supreme Court to decide if President Trump can end birthright citizenship. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

MUSICAL RESISTANCE — ‘No Kings’ protesters debut rewrite of ‘America the Beautiful’ verse to include ‘thy immigrant.’ Continue reading …

TECH ON TRIAL — Why Meta and Google are losing court battles for damaging kids by trying to get them addicted. Continue reading …

BREACH ALERT — Homan fires back at CBS host on DHS shutdown blame, points to Democrats as the culprit. Continue reading …

CAPITOL GRIDLOCK — ABC host tells Democratic senator 'that's just a fact' during shutdown clash. Continue reading …

OPINION

SARDAR PASHAEI — I'm an Iranian wrestling champion — the IOC must start defending persecuted athletes. Continue reading …

ROBERT MAGINNIS — AI at War in Iran: The Battlefield No One Prepared For. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

SUITE LIFE — Cruise passengers complained about cabin problem, now ships are making a big change. Continue reading …

CRAVING CODE — Doctor reveals his secret to lasting weight loss without counting calories. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — Which robot took the White House spotlight? Which celeb got tense with Howie Mandel? Take the quiz here …

SILVER SCREEN FEUD — Hollywood legend says she 'would never have approved' Sydney Sweeney casting. Continue reading …

'GOD-INSPIRED' — Dr. Ben Carson, ahead of America 250, shares the truth about the Constitution. See video ...

WATCH

MARC THIESSEN — Al-Qaeda using Iran as hub for terrorism. See video …

REP. BUDDY CARTER — Democrats are playing politics with Americans safety. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a look ahead at the Artemis II mission and how it could mark a major step in America’s return to the moon. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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