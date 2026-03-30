Chicago’s Brandon Johnson blasts 'assaults against immigrants' as slain Sheridan Gorman is laid to rest

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Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the "assaults against immigrants" have to end as Sheridan Gorman was laid to rest on Saturday.

Jose Medina-Medina, 25, was arrested after he allegedly killed 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman on March 19 in the early morning hours. Medina-Medina is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who first entered the U.S. in 2023, when he was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol and released into the U.S. under the Biden administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Johnson made the comments on MSNBC during the "No Kings" protest in Chicago on Saturday.

"We have [to] end the assaults against immigrants," Johnson said. "We have to get active. First of all, we have to make sure that we're participating in our democratic process. We've already seen election shift around this country, so things are happening. We have signed multiple executive orders to force ICE out of the city of Chicago."

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On Tuesday at a news conference, Johnson was asked if he would apologize to the Gorman family for the city's immigration policies.

"Will you take this opportunity to apologize to Sheridan's parents for the policies that you have promoted, that have directly caused her death? That suspect would not be in the city, would not be in the country, but for your policies. Will you take this opportunity to apologize?" a reporter asked.

"Once again, I believe that we're all grieving the loss of Sheridan and other folks who have lost their lives because of senseless violence," Johnson responded. "And let's just be very clear, between the SAFE-T Act and the welcoming city ordinance, the welcoming city ordinance was passed 40 years ago by the first Black mayor in the history of Chicago, and the SAFE-T Act was passed under the governor at that time, who was a Republican."

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"There's no words that one could express that could properly console a family that lost their baby. And my condolences to the Gorman family ," Johnson said during a news conference on Tuesday.

As Johnson made the comments at the "No Kings" protest, Gorman's family laid her to rest and held a memorial service in Yorktown Heights, New York.

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Gorman's family vowed to fight for justice on Saturday during a memorial service and vigil.

"I want to say this gently, but honestly, as a mom. I'm angry," Jessica Gorman said. "I'm like completely heartbroken, and we are going to fight for justice for our sweet Sheridan, and we're going to fight for change."

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"At the heart of all of this, we all want the same thing — for your children and for ours to be safe, to be protected, and to come home," Gorman's mother added. "Because, at the end of the day, that's what this is all about. All of our kids, every single one of them, protecting them, loving them, showing up for them. And that is how we honor her."

Thomas Tripodianos, an attorney for the Gorman family, said during a vigil that young people should feel safe.

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"If we accept this, even silently, then we are accepting a reality where young people are not as safe as they should be. And that is not acceptable," Tripodianos said. "And there must be justice. Real justice."

Gorman's family previously criticized Johnson's remarks on their daughter's death, saying her death can't be "reduced to a ‘senseless tragedy.'"

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"What happened to Sheridan cannot be reduced to a ‘senseless tragedy,’ nor can it be explained in general terms about public safety. Sheridan was our daughter. She was 18 years old. She was doing something entirely normal—walking near her campus with friends. She should be here," the Gorman family said regarding recent comments by Johnson. "We will not allow Sheridan’s life to be reduced to a talking point or a generalization. We expect leadership that is willing to confront hard truths and ensure that what happened to her does not happen again."

Medina-Medina was ordered by a judge to remain in jail on Friday after prosecutors alleged he was hiding behind a Rogers Park lighthouse before the shooting. Gorman, who was with her friends at the time on the pier, looked behind the lighthouse and saw Medina-Medina there. Gorman then walked back towards her friends and mouthed "there's a man behind the lighthouse," at which point Medina-Medina allegedly began chasing them.

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While the group of people were running away, prosecutors said Gorman was shot in the upper back. Her friends kept running until they found a place to hide, then went back to check on Gorman, who was unresponsive.

While Medina-Medina was in Colombia, he was shot in the head, which resulted in the loss of a portion of his brain and skull, leaving him to relearn basic functions, his attorney said. Medina-Medina's attorney said that he has the brain development of a child and cannot read or write.

Fox News Digital reached out to Johnson's office for comment.