Teen girl gunned down in posh Chicago enclave as police rush to nab her killer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Friends and family are mourning after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in an apartment in a wealthy suburb of Chicago.

Lilly Bova was shot mid-morning on Saturday at her apartment in unincorporated Glenview, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Police were called to the scene at around 11 a.m., where they performed life-saving measures before Bova was taken to a hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Detectives are searching for Bova's killer, and information about a suspect has not yet been released.

COLLEGE STUDENT'S ALLEGED MURDER BY ILLEGAL WENT EXACTLY AS DEMS ‘INTENDED,’ HOUSE SPEAKER SAYS

In a Monday morning update, police said the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the community. They encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

"She was a great person. Always had a smile on her face. It’s just so sad," said Samuel Thompson, a friend of Bova's who spoke with myfox8.com.

"Honestly, (she was) just a really good, kindhearted person," said Laith Bardic, another friend. "You hate to see it in the community because it’s a really good area, everyone knows each other and everyone’s really close."

Glenbrook South High School, where Bova was a student, reportedly sent a letter to the community expressing its grief.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the loss of sophomore Lilly Bova, who tragically died on Saturday, March 28, while at home. We are keeping her family in our thoughts and respecting their need for privacy as they grieve this unimaginable loss," the letter reportedly said.

"Though Lilly was a quiet spirit, her teachers and those who knew her best said she loved deeply and was bright, positive and mature beyond her years. Her kind-hearted and optimistic nature will be sorely missed," the letter continued.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The school is providing social workers for students affected by Bova's death.

Glenview, northwest of Chicago, is known as an upscale suburb of the Windy City where crime is rare.