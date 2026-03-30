Woman dies after falling from 60-foot cliff along popular Smoky Mountains trail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 65-year-old woman reportedly died after falling from a cliff at Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Saturday, according to park rangers on Monday.

The cliff, located in Tennessee, was roughly 60 feet high and sat along the popular Alum Cave Trail, local outlet WJHL reported .

Rangers responded Saturday after receiving reports that a woman had fallen, but officials with the park said they were unable to resuscitate her, according to the outlet.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one of the most-visited national parks in the country, spanning remote, rugged, and mountainous terrain along the North Carolina–Tennessee border.

NATIONAL PARK DEATH EXPOSES REPEATED RULE VIOLATIONS AS TOURISTS TAKE DANGEROUS RISKS

As one of the park’s most popular routes, the Alum Cave Trail offers a 4.6-mile round trip hike that winds past the Alum Cave Bluffs and through Arch Rock.

The National Park Service’s website warns that the path becomes very steep and leads to Mount LeConte, one of the highest peaks in the Smokies, which draws millions of visitors each year.

HIKERS STIFF HOTEL ON UNPAID BILL AFTER TREACHEROUS 7-HOUR MOUNTAIN RESCUE OPERATION, NONPROFIT SAYS

Just a day earlier, on Friday, two park visitors were hospitalized after massive boulders slammed into their vehicle during a sudden rockslide, the Charlotte Observer reported, citing the National Park Service.

The enormous slabs reportedly tumbled past a blind curve along a winding road and heavily damaged the front end of the vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite sustaining serious injuries, both victims are expected to survive, the outlet said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for more information.