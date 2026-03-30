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Tennessee

Woman dies after falling from 60-foot cliff along popular Smoky Mountains trail

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park reportedly were unable to resuscitate the woman

By Bonny Chu Fox News
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A 65-year-old woman reportedly died after falling from a cliff at Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Saturday, according to park rangers on Monday. 

The cliff, located in Tennessee, was roughly 60 feet high and sat along the popular Alum Cave Trail, local outlet WJHL reported

Rangers responded Saturday after receiving reports that a woman had fallen, but officials with the park said they were unable to resuscitate her, according to the outlet.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one of the most-visited national parks in the country, spanning remote, rugged, and mountainous terrain along the North Carolina–Tennessee border.

NATIONAL PARK DEATH EXPOSES REPEATED RULE VIOLATIONS AS TOURISTS TAKE DANGEROUS RISKS

great smokies mountains

Views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are seen in Tennessee, United States on November 10, 2018. (Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As one of the park’s most popular routes, the Alum Cave Trail offers a 4.6-mile round trip hike that winds past the Alum Cave Bluffs and through Arch Rock.

The National Park Service’s website warns that the path becomes very steep and leads to Mount LeConte, one of the highest peaks in the Smokies, which draws millions of visitors each year. 

HIKERS STIFF HOTEL ON UNPAID BILL AFTER TREACHEROUS 7-HOUR MOUNTAIN RESCUE OPERATION, NONPROFIT SAYS

great smokies sign

The entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park is viewed on October 18, 2016 near Cherokee, North Carolina. (George Rose/Getty Images)

Just a day earlier, on Friday, two park visitors were hospitalized after massive boulders slammed into their vehicle during a sudden rockslide, the Charlotte Observer reported, citing the National Park Service.

The enormous slabs reportedly tumbled past a blind curve along a winding road and heavily damaged the front end of the vehicle.

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hikers sitting at summit during sunset

Visitors sit on Mt. LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, April 22, 2009. (John D. Simmons/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Despite sustaining serious injuries, both victims are expected to survive, the outlet said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for more information.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
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