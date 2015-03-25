Attorney Faulted in Runaway Christian Convert Case

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A professional organization for lawyers has filed a complaint alleging misconduct by the former attorney of an Ohio teen who ran away to Florida after converting from Islam to Christianity.

The complaint alleges Orlando, Fla., lawyer John Stemberger accused the attorney for the girl's parents of being paid by groups with terrorist ties based solely on information from Facebook and a blog.

The complaint provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday also says Stemberger appeared on TV as an attorney for the teenager after he stopped representing her.

The Florida Bar says its complaint was mailed to the Florida Supreme Court on Monday.

Stemberger and his attorney did not immediately return messages for comment.

Possible penalties range from a reprimand to disbarment.