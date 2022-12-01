Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes
Published

Atlantic hurricane season activity 'slightly below normal'

There were eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Hurricane Nicole swamps Florida homes with sand Video

Hurricane Nicole swamps Florida homes with sand

Hurricane Nicole shifted large amounts of sand, covering streets and homes, WOFL reports.

The Atlantic hurricane season has come to a close, with activity slightly below normal. 

Beginning on June 1 and ending on Nov. 30, the season saw 14 named storms. 

Eight of those named storms became hurricanes and two of those became major hurricanes. 

The season was notable for a record-tying inactive August.

FLORIDA'S DAMAGES FROM HURRICANE NICOLE WILL COST OVER $481 MILLION

Jai Somers holds burning hurricane flags after they were doused with rum and set on fire to mark the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Key West, Florida.

Jai Somers holds burning hurricane flags after they were doused with rum and set on fire to mark the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Key West, Florida. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

"Although activity was slightly below normal in terms of the overall strength and duration of named storms, this season was a reminder that even ‘slow’ seasons can end up being very impactful.," the National Hurricane Center tweeted. 

It noted that long-term averages, from 1991 through 2020, are 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. 

The measure of the collective strength and duration of Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes occurring during a given season is called the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) index.

Parts of homes are seen collapsing on the beach due to the storm surge by Hurricane Nicole, Nov. 10, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Florida.

Parts of homes are seen collapsing on the beach due to the storm surge by Hurricane Nicole, Nov. 10, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The index is essentially a wind energy index. 

FLORIDA SCIENTISTS DISCOVER TOXIC ALGAE LEVELS ALONG THE COAST

This season, it was 80% of the long-term mean. 

Residents in Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by recent hurricanes.

Holly Nugyn walks out of her flooded neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed bye area, Sept. 29, 2022.

Holly Nugyn walks out of her flooded neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed bye area, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Most recently, Hurricane Ian tore through the Sunshine State in September, leaving at least 150 people dead.

Hurricane Ian tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the U.S., officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

