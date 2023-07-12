Atlanta woman allegedly altered son's medical records in travel insurance fraud scheme

An Atlanta woman is wanted for attempting to deceive a travel insurance company by altering her son's medical records after he tested negative for COVID-19, authorities allege.

Takeidra Davis, 37, purchased travel insurance for a planned vacation in January 2022, the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said.

GEORGIA DISTRICT ATTORNEY INVESTIGATOR SHOT IN METRO ATLANTA

"In the policy, it clearly states that a dependent must be sick at the time of the trip in order to receive a refund," Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement. "When Ms. Davis’ son recovered and tested negative for COVID-19 the day before their vacation, the suspect altered her son’s medical record to indicate a positive test result during the policy period."

Warrants were issued July 6 for Davis, who's currently wanted by authorities. She is charged with insurance fraud and forgery after attempting to defraud a travel insurance company.

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office is responsible for investigating insurance-related crimes in Georgia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A report released last week by Verisk, a data-analytics and risk assessment firm, and the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, said 87% to 96% of older respondents consider insurance fraud a crime.

Around 75% of those under age 45 consider it a crime, the study said.