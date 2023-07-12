Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Atlanta woman allegedly altered son's medical records in travel insurance fraud scheme

Takeidra Davis, 37, allegedly altered COVID test results in an attempt to collect on a travel insurance policy, Georgia authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Atlanta woman is wanted for attempting to deceive a travel insurance company by altering her son's medical records after he tested negative for COVID-19, authorities allege.

Takeidra Davis, 37, purchased travel insurance for a planned vacation in January 2022, the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said. 

GEORGIA DISTRICT ATTORNEY INVESTIGATOR SHOT IN METRO ATLANTA

"In the policy, it clearly states that a dependent must be sick at the time of the trip in order to receive a refund," Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement. "When Ms. Davis’ son recovered and tested negative for COVID-19 the day before their vacation, the suspect altered her son’s medical record to indicate a positive test result during the policy period."

Georgia woman travel insurance fraud

Takeidra Davis, 37, is wanted for attempted travel insurance fraud for altering her son's medical records to reflect a positive COVID-19 test, authorities said.  (Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire)

Warrants were issued July 6 for Davis, who's currently wanted by authorities. She is charged with insurance fraud and forgery after attempting to defraud a travel insurance company.

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office is responsible for investigating insurance-related crimes in Georgia.

A report released last week by Verisk, a data-analytics and risk assessment firm, and the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, said 87% to 96% of older respondents consider insurance fraud a crime

Around 75% of those under age 45 consider it a crime, the study said.

