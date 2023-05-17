Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta
Published

Atlanta police release new video of suspect’s arrest in deadly medical practice shooting

Deion Patterson, 24, allegedly opened fire in waiting room of Northside Medical Midtown in Atlanta on May 3

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Atlanta police release new footage of shooting suspect's arrest Video

Atlanta police release new footage of shooting suspect's arrest

Atlanta police released a compilation of new footage showing how authorities tracked and arrested the suspected gunman accused of shooting five women, one fatally, at Northside Medical Midtown on May 3.

Atlanta police released new footage on Tuesday showing the dramatic arrest of the suspected gunman accused of shooting five women, killing one, at a medical facility earlier this month.

The compilation of footage from the Department of Transportation’s street cameras and officer-worn body cameras showed how authorities tracked 24-year-old Deion Patterson following the shooting inside the waiting room of Northside Medical Midtown on May 3 and his eventual arrest.

Law enforcement had swarmed the city’s midtown neighborhood in search of the shooter and captured Patterson hours later in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta, after multiple residents called 911 to reports seeing someone matching the suspect’s description.

Patterson allegedly used a semiautomatic handgun to shoot the five victims.

officers arrested suspected gunman

Authorities found the suspected gunman, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta, hours after the deadly shooting at Northside Medical Midtown on May 3. (Atlanta Police Department)

The victims included 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre, a researcher with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She left behind a husband and two young children.

    A medical patient is helped away from the scene of the shooting in Atlanta on May 3. (AP/Ben Gray)

  • Law enforcement officers arrive near the scene of an active shooter on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Atlanta.
    Law enforcement officers swarmed the scene of an active shooter on May 3 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

    Police run toward the scene of the shooting in Atlanta on May 3. (AP/Alex Slitz)

He also shot Alesha Hollinger in the face, and fired multiple shots into Jazzmin Daniel's abdomen, according to arrest warrants released earlier this month. Another woman, Lisa Glynn, was shot in the abdomen, and Georgette Whitow was shot in the arm, the records show.

Patterson joined the U.S. Coast Guard in July 2018, according to the military branch’s office of public affairs, and worked his way up to an Electrician’s Mate Second Class.

Deion Patterson

Deion Patterson has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

His mother previously told Fox5 Atlanta that he received an honorable discharge in January, and that he has faced mental health issues, for which he had received help while in the Coast Guard.

Patterson has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

He had waived his first court appearance and was being held at the Fulton County Jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.