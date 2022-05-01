Atlanta 'pedal pub' driver charged with DUI after crash, 15 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The driver of a pedal pub in Atlanta was charged with DUI after a crash on Saturday left 15 people injured.

The crash happened in Midtown Atlanta on Saturday, and the driver faces DUI charges and a business permit violation, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told Fox News Digital that the pedal pub was trying to turn when the incident occurred, but was going too fast.

AOC BOTCHES FACTS IN VIRAL TWEET ATTACKING TEXAS ABORTION LAW

"This was a single vehicle accident," the spokesperson said. "A ‘pedal pub’ with multiple passengers was trying to negotiate a turn but was apparently going too fast and turned over. A number of people were injured but nobody was critical."

All 15 people who were hurt have non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

The Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason McClain said that this isn't an everyday call, but they do train for incidents like this.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One person who was at the scene said that she saw the shuttle flip on its side, and that people stepped in fast to help free trapped passengers.

"I was just laying in bed, and then I heard several screams," she said.