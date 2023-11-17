Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Atlanta officer fires gun inside hospital while chasing vehicle theft suspect

No injuries reported from gunfire; specific charges suspect faces are unclear

Associated Press
Published
Atlanta police say they arrested a man suspected of stealing a vehicle, after officers chased him into a hospital and one of them fired his gun.

When officers responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a person told them the suspect was fleeing from a nearby apartment, police said. Officers found him nearby and saw that he had a gun as he fled on foot.

As officers pursued him, the man ran inside Emory University Hospital in the Midtown neighborhood. Officers confronted the man inside the hospital and one officer fired his gun, police said.

No one was hit by the gunfire and officers took the man into custody without further incident, police said.

An investigation was ongoing, and police did not immediately release the man's name or any charges he faces.